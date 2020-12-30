Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.46

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 1015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICPT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

