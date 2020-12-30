Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.56

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.56 and traded as high as $15.83. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 575,437 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the third quarter valued at about $738,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 199.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 47,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 53.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 104,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the third quarter valued at about $103,000.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DBA)

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

