Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has raised its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $609.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,236.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

IVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

