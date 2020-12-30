Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.74 and last traded at $38.77. Approximately 36,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 64,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQAL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

