Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 314.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 72,654 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $50.59.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.