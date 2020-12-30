Investors Buy High Volume of InterPrivate Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:IPV)

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,487 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,141% compared to the typical volume of 281 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition by 978.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,894,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,221 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPV stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. InterPrivate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.52.

InterPrivate Acquisition Company Profile

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

