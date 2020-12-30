Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will post sales of $96.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.30 million and the highest is $101.38 million. Invitae posted sales of $66.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $276.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.40 million to $280.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $516.31 million, with estimates ranging from $507.40 million to $534.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $51,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 715,775 shares of company stock valued at $35,378,762. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 100.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 6.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 4.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $46.02. 33,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,099. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. Invitae has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

