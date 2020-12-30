iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.32

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.32 and last traded at $87.25, with a volume of 776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 202.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 69.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

