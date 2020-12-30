iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.38 and last traded at $53.37. 89,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.