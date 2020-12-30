iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,555,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $170,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

