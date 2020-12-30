iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) Shares Up 1%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55. 16 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned 1.00% of iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.