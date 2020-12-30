iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Stock Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 368,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 40,259 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $27.11.

