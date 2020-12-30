iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:LQD) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:LQD) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.90 and last traded at $137.86. 6,277,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 14,209,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.77.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.10.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSE:LQD)

The ISHARES IBOXX $ INVESTMENT GRADE CORPORATE BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the corporate bond market as defined by the iBoxx $ Liquid Investment Grade Index. The Index measures the performance of a fixed number of highly liquid investment-grade corporate bonds.

