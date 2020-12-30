iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Stock Price Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.17

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and traded as low as $23.02. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 300,426 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGE. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 101,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 39,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

