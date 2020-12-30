iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $211.28

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $211.28 and last traded at $211.01, with a volume of 1785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.48 and its 200 day moving average is $189.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

