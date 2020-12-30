iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Down 0%

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.73 and last traded at $96.79. Approximately 41,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $96.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.46.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 72,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,068,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,671,000 after buying an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,763,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile (BATS:IYJ)

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.