Itaconix plc (ITX.L) (LON:ITX) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.10

Itaconix plc (ITX.L) (LON:ITX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 8391441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15.

Itaconix plc (ITX.L) Company Profile (LON:ITX)

Itaconix plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures bio-based polymers for home care, industrial, and personal care markets in Europe and North America. The company's home care and industrial products include Itaconix TSI, Itaconix DSP, Itaconix CHT, and Itaconix VELASOFT water soluble polymers; and Itaconix ZINADOR 22L and 35L, which are water soluble odor neutralizers used in cleaning and hygiene, energy and industry, surface coatings, and agriculture and food applications.

