ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.65

ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.65 and traded as high as $112.35. ITV plc (ITV.L) shares last traded at $111.35, with a volume of 15,048,521 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 98.43 ($1.29).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.65. The firm has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, insider Edward Carter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £46,500 ($60,752.55).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

