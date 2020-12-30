IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 354.20 ($4.63) and last traded at GBX 352.80 ($4.61). 237,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,095,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344.20 ($4.50).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) price objective on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on IWG plc (IWG.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) price objective on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 321.86 ($4.21).

Get IWG plc (IWG.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 337.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 287.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11.

In other news, insider Francois Pauly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.23), for a total value of £81,000 ($105,827.02).

IWG plc (IWG.L) Company Profile (LON:IWG)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG plc (IWG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG plc (IWG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.