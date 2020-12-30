IXT Market Capitalization Tops $239,545.40 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One IXT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bitbns and YoBit. IXT has a market cap of $239,545.40 and approximately $10.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IXT has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00039126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00281910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.58 or 0.01982657 BTC.

About IXT

IXT (IXT) is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech.

Buying and Selling IXT

IXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bit-Z, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

