James Latham plc (LTHM.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.70 (LON:LTHM)

James Latham plc (LTHM.L) (LON:LTHM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

James Latham plc (LTHM.L) stock opened at GBX 912.50 ($11.92) on Wednesday. James Latham plc has a 1-year low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £181.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 892.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 855.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

