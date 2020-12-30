Jane Street Group LLC Has $30,000 Stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 91.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PAVmed alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAVM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PAVmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

In other PAVmed news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $182,000.00. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. PAVmed Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM).

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.