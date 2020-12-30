Jane Street Group LLC Invests $33,000 in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Caxton Corp boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 46.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

