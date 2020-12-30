Jane Street Group LLC Invests $37,000 in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,096 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 942,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 162,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $142.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.00% and a negative net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.