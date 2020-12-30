Jane Street Group LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.07. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.