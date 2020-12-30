Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) dropped 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 44,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 187,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Japan Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, credit card, and travel agency businesses.

