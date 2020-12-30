Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 1,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

About Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

