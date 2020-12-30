Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) (CVE:JZR) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

Shares of Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) (CVE:JZR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.32. Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$3.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.43.

In other news, insider Kirk Edward Fisher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,790,000 shares in the company, valued at C$558,000. Insiders have sold 245,000 shares of company stock worth $50,400 in the last 90 days.

About Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in White Rock, Canada.

