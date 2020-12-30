Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €35.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRE. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

Shares of FRE opened at €38.33 ($45.09) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.47.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

