John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voit & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98. The company has a market cap of $904.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBSS. BidaskClub raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sidoti raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

