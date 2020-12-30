John Dabiri Sells 185 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $517.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.73. The stock has a market cap of $320.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 132.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 117.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,772,000 after purchasing an additional 558,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

