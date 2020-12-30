JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Shares in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,803,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,242,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,875,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,128,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,325,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $60.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.18).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PMVP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

