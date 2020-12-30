JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.31% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 876,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares in the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLY opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $167.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

