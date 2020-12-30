JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $406,000 Stock Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 411.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.16 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 56,300 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $295,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAST. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.