JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 751,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNWB. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.98. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

