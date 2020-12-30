JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) by 1,624.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.42% of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000.

NYSEARCA:KORU opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $36.68.

