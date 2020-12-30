JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,449 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 1.54. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $36.11.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

