JUIICE (JUI) Market Cap Achieves $1.24 Million

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, JUIICE has traded up 54.5% against the dollar. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $413.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JUIICE

JUIICE is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd. The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io.

Buying and Selling JUIICE

JUIICE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

