JUST (JST) Market Cap Reaches $50.60 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. One JUST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded down 1% against the US dollar. JUST has a market cap of $50.60 million and $37.49 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00130624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00580476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00157531 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00304296 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00050955 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

