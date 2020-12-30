JUST Stablecoin Hits One Day Volume of $286,928.00 (USDJ)

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. JUST Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUST Stablecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUST Stablecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00131243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00577706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00158153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00304940 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00050996 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network.

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

JUST Stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.