JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.23 Million

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. JUST Stablecoin has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST Stablecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00026105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00134338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00188072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00592119 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00315196 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00053422 BTC.

About JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network.

Buying and Selling JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.