Juventus Fan Token Market Capitalization Tops $18.37 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be bought for $13.96 or 0.00050061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $18.37 million and approximately $581,707.00 worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00026052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00133883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00188106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.00583640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00314934 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00052896 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus.

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

