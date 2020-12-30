K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for K12’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. K12 reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that K12 will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for K12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. K12 had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of K12 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. K12 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of K12 stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,597. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $898.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. K12 has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of K12 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 during the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 1,638.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of K12 during the third quarter valued at $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 107.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 417.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

