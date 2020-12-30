Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLR. BidaskClub downgraded Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSE KLR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 2,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. Kaleyra has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $284.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.25.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

