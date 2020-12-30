KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS KBCSY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.89. 22,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,145. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

