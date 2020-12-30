Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Kearny Financial worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $26,100.00. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

KRNY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kearny Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.