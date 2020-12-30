Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $34,051.57 and $10.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00141363 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008232 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00026090 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io.

Kemacoin Coin Trading

Kemacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.