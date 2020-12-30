Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $246.88

Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $246.88 and traded as high as $313.49. Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) shares last traded at $304.00, with a volume of 13,173 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMR. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 303.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 247.74. The company has a market cap of £343.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10.

Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

