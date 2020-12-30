Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KMT. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Kennametal from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

KMT stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -86.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Kennametal’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth $163,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

