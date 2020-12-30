Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.69

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.69 and traded as high as $22.76. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 381,739 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.47.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$712.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.6200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,463 shares in the company, valued at C$4,503,908.20.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

